They are not ‘migrants’, they are invaders performing mandatory Hijrah to occupy and overthrow the existing society to make it an Islamic holding as demanded of all Muslims in the Quran.

The hour is late, but Europeans still have remnants of warrior DNA coursing through their veins and an awakening is occurring.

The proud ancestors whose blood spilled on this holy ground to make it Christian would be appalled at the weakness of their descendants and would probably be surprised if an uprising does not soon blossom.

And I do not believe the spirits of the ancients will let us rest until we do.

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