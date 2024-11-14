The actress Susan Sarandon despises the Jewish state. She stands foursquare with Hamas. She has denied the atrocities Hamas committed on October 7 — the rapes, tortures, mutilations, and murders of 1,200 Israelis. She accuses Israel, not Hamas, of “genocide” and “war crimes.” And she is now feeling sorry for herself because her agency has left her, and offers of work have dried up — apparently not everyone is willing to ignore her noxious views.

While accusing Israel of “genocide” and “war crimes” and calling for Israel’s destruction, Susan Sarandon has never yet denounced Hamas, not just for the atrocities she denies ever occurred, but also for its use of its own civilians as human shields, by embedding its men and weapons in civilian areas and structures, including schools, mosques, hospitals, apartment and office buildings.

