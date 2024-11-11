I predict the subverters in legacy and alternative media will double down on gaslighting the American people, using the media to convince everyone they can, that Trump is illegitimate—just as they did from 2016 to 2020. The familiar narrative is already unfolding, but this time, the American people seem more resilient and aware of the fake news industry. The legacy media lustre has faded, like an old car abandoned in the desert sun, scorched with irreparable burn marks on the roof, growing like cancer every season. Much of legacy medias remaining power has been lost since the Canadian Trucker Protest, which stripped away the last remnants of its credibility.

Read more >