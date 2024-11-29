Last Sunday I was attempting to film a grotesque antisemitic protest by pro-Hamas activists, right in my own neighbourhood. In what has become a weekly hate-march, foreigners taunt the Jewish community with threats and call for the genocide of Jews, and police just stand by. I went to cover that hate march as a news story, but police arrested me, saying my mere presence was causing a disturbance. If you haven’t watched the video yet, you really should. That one cop actually said to me, “I am the law”.

I need people to stand with me. They won’t arrest all of us. Please don’t be afraid. I’m not. The opposite: I feel compelled to do this, to let both the police know and the pro-Hamas thugs know that the we’re taking back our streets. After a year of these hate marches, Canadians are saying, “enough”.

