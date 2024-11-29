Last Sunday I was attempting to film a grotesque antisemitic protest by pro-Hamas activists, right in my own neighbourhood. In what has become a weekly hate-march, foreigners taunt the Jewish community with threats and call for the genocide of Jews, and police just stand by. I went to cover that hate march as a news story, but police arrested me, saying my mere presence was causing a disturbance. If you haven’t watched the video yet, you really should. That one cop actually said to me, “I am the law”.
I need people to stand with me. They won’t arrest all of us. Please don’t be afraid. I’m not. The opposite: I feel compelled to do this, to let both the police know and the pro-Hamas thugs know that the we’re taking back our streets. After a year of these hate marches, Canadians are saying, “enough”.
Judea-Christian values good. Woke Hamas radical thugs bad. So sad what our weak leaders have done to Canada and other strong proud and free nations. Dividing through fear. Thank you Ezra! Thank you Netanyahu Trump and Churchill. 🇨🇦