Can you imagine? Muslim police officers thrilled that people are coming to Islam after the most barbaric attack on Jews since the Holocaust. Hahaha. Thrilled that people are becoming Muslims after witnessing Muslims burn Jews alive, mothers, fathers, babies. Well, at least the Nazis killed my people before putting them in ovens. I wrote about this March 2025 and at the end I asked if I lived in Canada or Iran. It’s closer to Iran. And yet these men are still police.

Comment from Linda Goudsmit:

Diane Bederman’s Super Jew experience at the May 25, 2025 March for Israel in Toronto speaks volumes. The escalating antisemitism in Canada and in the United States is a purely political tactical strategy of the globalist elite, who fully intend to collapse the current Westphalian structure of 193 nation-states and impose their own planetary, totalitarian, globalist Unistate. How do they plan to accomplish this? By attacking the Judeo-Christian tradition that is the infrastructure of western civilization. The Toronto Police are participating by not protecting Jews in Canada. But first comes Saturday (Jews) then comes Sunday (Christians). The Jews are the soft target, the Christians are next in Canada and the United States. There are no religions permitted in the globalist Unistate because religions are an ideological threat to the totalitarion ideology of the Unistate.

We are a world at war whether people acknowledge it or not: Globalism vs. Nation-states. President Donald Trump is protecting Jews in America because antisemitism is political! Antisemitism is anti-American, and President Trump is our America-1st president. Canadian Mark Carney, on the other hand, is a Globalism-1st prime minister. Canadian Christians and Jews, like American Christians and Jews, must stand together in opposition to the globalist agenda that seeks their destruction. The Judeo-Christian tradition is the worldwide target of the globalist elite. Antisemitism in Canada that is supported by the Canadian government, is parallel to the British support of Muslim rape gangs at the expense of little Christian school girls in Britain.

Everything is connected. Everything is political. And everything in war is deceit. Muslims are not being imported into western societies for multicultural tolerance!! Muslims are being imported into western countries to destabilize the Judeo-Christian tradition and collapse the host countries from within.