Police arrived at my door advising that I was under investigation for the alleged willful promotion of hatred under section 319(2) of the Criminal Code—despite presenting no evidence to support the complaint. Muslims are using lawfare as a strategy to shut down opposition in an effort to advance Islam. This recorded encounter demonstrates how hate-speech complaints can be weaponized, but also why Canadians must remain calm, informed and factual. Know your rights, stand firm and never be intimidated into silence.

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