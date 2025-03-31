On Auguzst 17, 2021, Mr Galati, on behalf of Action4Canada, filed a legal action (Court File No.VLC-S-S-217586) in response to the severe violations, by both the BC and Federal governments, of our Charter Rights. Our objectives in pursuing this action were clear, and Mr Galati acted fully in line with our instructions. We chose Mr Galati because of our confidence in his expertise, and we remain confident in him today.

For the record, Action4Canada raised the necessary funds on its own. Neither Rocco, his firm, nor the CRC participated in any fundraising nor provided any funds to Action4Canada.

Read more >