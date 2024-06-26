After four years of fake viruses, fake pandemics, fake elections, fake food, fake shootings, and fake everything, I've made the following observations about my fellow Americans.

1) America is made up of dupes, fools, and morons. How else can you explain over 60% of the population voluntarily injecting themselves with a fake vaccine for a phony virus?

How else can you explain roughly 99% of the population continuing to visit the very same doctors who just tried to poison them?

Who else but a complete retard would do such a thing?.

2) Americans are incapable of handling the truth. Call it stupidity, call it immaturity, call it fear. They are so thoroughly brainwashed they are never coming back to reality.

