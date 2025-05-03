The bullets fired in Garland weren’t aimed at the political right. They were aimed at free speech itself. It doesn’t matter if you’re right-wing or left-wing, American or European — the jihadists don’t discriminate. They seek only to impose Islamic blasphemy laws worldwide. And if we focus on the politics of the victim rather than the ideology of the attacker, we’ve already lost.

A defining lie of our era is this: that the left always acts with good intentions, even when enabling evil, while the right always acts with evil intent, even when defending truth. That delusion leads to silence when conservatives are attacked, and applause when left-wing figures resist the same threats.

Free speech is not left-wing or right-wing. If we only defend it when it flatters our tribe, we’re not defending freedom; we’re defending fashion.

Listen to the exclusive interview here