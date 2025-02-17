JD Vance wasn't off-topic, was he? He addressed it more directly than any of the assembled Euro-wankers. Consider, for example, the crude reality of this year's scheduling. The Munich conference opened on Friday. On Thursday the usual excitable Mohammedan had ploughed through a crowd of pedestrians while yelling - go on, take a wild guess - yeah, bingo: "Allahu Akbar". He injured thirty-seven people. With a Mini Cooper. Imagine if he'd had a Toyota Corolla. A woman and her two-year-old daughter subsequently died of their wounds.

So, at a "security conference" in Munich, hosting the biggest bigshots on the planet, they can't even secure the municipality they're meeting in. And you wanna take lessons in global security from these guys? The gap between the bollocks and the reality grows ever wider.

