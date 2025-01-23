A society that allows its children to be raped, brutalized, sold, trafficked, and murdered, has no future––and that is the goal of the globalist elite who are strategically waging war on nation-states, and tactically collapsing western civilization one rape at a time. Any country that allows child rape for any reason whatsoever, is participating in its own destruction. And the avaricious globalist predators are just waiting to "build back better" in their feudal totalitarian Unistate where everyone, including the corrupt, contemptible, amoral, greedy, useful idiot, puppet politicians, will be reduced to serfs.

