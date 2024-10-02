Were you there? You say you were not? But yet you claim to know what was happening there at the time. And on what basis do you make this claim? Why, you watched the TV news on CBC, CTV and Global TV. And you read about it in the mainstream media (MSM) in print or online. And Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada weighed in on these events as well. That would be the same Justin Trudeau who not only refused to meet anyone connected to the event in any way, shape or form; no, he also packed up his tent pegs and shuffled off to Buffalo, or some other place where he couldn't be found. And what event I am discussing here? Well, that would be the Truckers Freedom Convoy back in February 2022. (Image: Dave Chan/AFP via Getty Images)

