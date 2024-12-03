I want to expose the fact that most of these extreme fire events here in this country and worldwide, are not only enhanced, but purposely affected in order to destroy people and property to advance a particular agenda.

But it does not end with fires, but most all weather events, weather manipulation, enhanced destructive plots meant to alter agricultural activity and food production, excessive rain events causing concentrated flooding, volcanic activity, storm (hurricane) enhancement and steering, and any number of land and property confiscation schemes. The

These events it seems apparent, are being driven by directed energy sources, radio wave and microwave technology, accelerants, all possibly being guided by HAARP, military, ‘Intelligence’ organizations, and others.

This of course does not even include the fact that our skies are being inundated with the military and private spraying (chemtrails) of poisons, metals, and many other toxic materials that are causing plant devastation, sickness, disease, and even death.

