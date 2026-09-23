It seems that the mainstream media has done its level best to ignore the Allison Inquiry, which ran from September 8 -11 in Ottawa, Canada. This event, chaired by MP Dean Allison, was the first of its kind and sought to obtain witness statements from those severely injured by the covid vaccine, as well as hearing reports from doctors and scientists who have long questioned the safety and efficacy of the shots.

One might have thought that their harrowing accounts, with some left permanently and severely disabled, would have piqued the interest of the world’s press. But no. In Canada, but nowhere else that I have been able to discover, just two publications mentioned the Inquiry: The Toronto Star and the National Post.

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