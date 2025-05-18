ACT! For Canada

ACT! For Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SirJeremyTheBald's avatar
SirJeremyTheBald
17h

Firstly, keep up ypur great work.

Personally, I feel the combination of DECADES of subversive Communist/Socialist agenda proliferation is the cause of this mess.

For DECADES Canadian politicians have been too ignorant, incompetant, emasculated or too corrupt to expose, confront and destroy all of the Trudeau Sr era plotting which has destroyed Canada. If it werent for the above, and its mass useful idiot Liberal base there would be no Islam problem.

The same holds true for Israel. If Israel had been founded by a collection of nationalists, patriots, even semi-religious Jews, instead of a collection of egalitarian self absorbed Socialists and Communists there would be no "Palestinian" People or any "Palestinian" mythology.

Diversity...multiculturalism....is not a strength but a Trojan Horse in all western nations waiting to unleash havoc.

Keep up the great work and the above article is very sad...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vinnieboombots's avatar
Vinnieboombots
16h

That’s what happens when people are taught Not to think for themselves. Beyond sad.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 ACT! For Canada
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture