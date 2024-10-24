Are you concerned about the increasing threat of foreign interference and Canada being a hotbed for extremism? If so, then you will not want to miss this Empower Hour with special guest Tom Quiggin who is a court-qualified expert on terrorism. Tom joins Tanya Gaw to talk about his new book, “The Assassin’s Mace, How Canada Became China’s Weapon to Conquer America”. This is not just a fictional thriller, it is based on fact and is a wake-up call for Canadians to see what could transpire in the near future.

Mr. Quiggin has 30 years plus in the Intelligence Service and is an Intelligence Analyst, Security & Operational Risk Manager, and a Research Analyst Expert. He has testified before the Senate and House of Commons committees as well as the Air India Inquiry (Commission of Inquiry into the Investigation of the Bombing of Air India Flight 182). Mr. Quiggin has written a number of books, including on National Security Intelligence Requirements as well as on The Danger of Political Islam to Canada.

