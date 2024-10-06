The Awakening.
I love Canada and don’t want to see it become another Islamic state. For the U.K., it may be too late. I was speaking with a very knowledgeable gentleman in Madrid a few days ago who thinks Germany and France may fall to Islam within the next 10 years. It is the very values we cherish that make non-Islamic countries vulnerable. I don’t want Jews afraid to walk down the street, little girls wrapped in burqas and women legally abused — subject to a doctrine that does not recognize all human beings as equal and does not allow freedom of religion. That’s enough reason to carry on and encourage others to do the same.