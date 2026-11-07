Then suddenly the worst pogrom since the end of the Second World War happened, and my Jewish friends and neighbours found their businesses boycotted and vandalized, their schools shot up, their synagogues firebombed, their neighbourhoods besieged and their children accosted on campus. The universities, those places hitherto devoted to what Milton called “beholding the bright countenance of truth in the still and quiet air of delightful studies,” suddenly erupted in outpourings of vilification of Israel and the Jews and the celebration of cruel and heartless acts of terrorism while the cowed administrators, with a few honourable exceptions that prove the deplorable rule, stood by and did nothing. Many in the media aided and abetted the terrorism abroad and the bullying and thuggery at home.

It was then that I realized how badly I had failed my Jewish friends and neighbours, failed all of us here in Canada who are grateful for our precious inheritance of Enlightenment values, and most all, I failed myself.

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