Now, whoever these power brokers present to the American people, Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, or whoever it is, will be presented as the exact same way they presented Joe Biden to us in 2020 – nice, middle of the road, moderate, a uniter, standing up for the working class, all the same meaningless drivel. They will simply find a new pig to put lipstick on. And once that person gets into office, he or she will govern exactly the way Joe Biden governed because the power brokers will be calling the shots as they did with Biden. They will double down on the DEI and the woke agenda. The borders will remain wide open. We will still have never-ending wars. They will continue to spend like there is no tomorrow. We will have to beg dictators for oil. Crime, drugs, illegal immigration will continue to be out of control. But none of this new candidate’s policies that will be presented to the American people will be implemented when he or she takes over; the exact opposite policies will be.

