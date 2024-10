The IDF has published video of Yahya Sinwar and his family making their way through underground tunnels the day before 3,800 Hamas combatants, joined by 2,200 Gazan civilians out for some fun, raped, tortured, mutilated, and murdered 1,200 Israelis and took 251 hostages back to Gaza. In the video, we see Sinwar’s wife carrying a Birkin bag that sells for $32,000. No doubt she’s still got it.

