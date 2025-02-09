Yesterday, hamas paraded three emaciated Israeli hostages in front of another jeering, frenetic, demented crowd in gaza. Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben Ami, and Or Levy, were unrecognizable, looking like they came out of a concentration camp, which in essence they did. The Never Again slogan is associated with the lessons of the Holocaust. Those idiotic protestors who are shrieking that Israel is committing genocide should look at those men and then tell us who is really committing genocide.

