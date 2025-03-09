Take a very good look at this woman. Doesn't she look happy? Smiling at being led around by her husband or brother? Imagine walking around like that in heat of the summer in the desert? You know she can't leave her house without a male accompanying her? You know that her voice cannot no longer be heard in public as she may cause a male in her four cubits to get excited?

This woman depicts what all those demented women who kiss the ground for international women's day are going to get if they don't stop being useful idiots for hamas. It's called sharia law.

