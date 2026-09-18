Few nations possess Canada’s extraordinary advantages. Canada is blessed with vast reserves of oil, natural gas, hydroelectric power, uranium, potash, timber, fresh water, and critical minerals essential to the twenty-first century economy. It has one of the world’s longest coastlines, access to three oceans, and an active fisheries industry. It has a highly educated workforce, stable democratic institutions, and abundant agricultural land. And it is located next door to the largest consumer market on earth. For generations, Canada was regarded as one of the world’s premier destinations for investment, immigration, and opportunity.

Capt. Barry Sheehy’s article addresses the question of how Canada, a country with so many advantages, got itself into such a sorry economic state. Canada’s golden age began in the post-WWII era with a rise in economic activity, living standards and optimism, and reached its peak with the celebration of its Centennial at Expo 67. But its decline was soon to begin, as political power remained heavily concentrated in Ontario and Quebec and failed to respond to changing realities, most notably the economic rise of an oil-rich Alberta. While political leaders in Ottawa had always tended to deal cautiously in matters of provincial jurisdiction, Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau used his majority Liberal government as a blunt instrument, employing the War Measures Act to resolve the FLQ crisis in Quebec and trampling on provincial powers to take over the oil and gas industry in Alberta. The overreach by the government of the senior Trudeau was exceeded by his son Justin, who invoked the Emergencies Act to brutally crack down on the peaceful protest against Covid vaccine mandates known as Freedom Convoy 2022.

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