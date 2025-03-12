The fix is in. Canada’s next prime minister was just anointed behind closed doors in a questionable leadership race. Trudeau's usefulness has run its course. He's not cute anymore. The elites have moved on, and they’ve chosen their new golden boy: Mark Carney.

That’s why we’re launching TheCarneyFiles.com — your one-stop shop for everything the establishment and the legacy media don’t want you to know about the next to sit on the Liberal throne. Because while the mainstream press is polishing their puff pieces, we’re doing what they refuse to — exposing the real Mark Carney.

