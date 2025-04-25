An internal government report given to the Liberal cabinet in January conjured up a picture of Canada in 15 years: an Orwellian state where most Canadians will be living a hopeless existence. The report envisions Canada in 2040 “where upward social mobility is uncommon. Hardly anyone believes they can build a better life for themselves or their children in this future.”

While many in media and the political punditry were quick to dismiss this report as sensational and implausible, veteran newsman Terry Glavin saw it as a Cassandra’s vision – perhaps to help Canadians refocus on what is really at stake with the vote Monday. Glavin’s National Post piece makes the concluding observation, “This is a horribly dystopian scenario, and it’s not something somebody imagined might prevail in 2040. It’s already upon us, and it’s hard to say whether any of our politicians want to admit it.”

