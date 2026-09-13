From the FLQ to the millennium plot to firebombed synagogues, the record contradicts the national self-image. On the evening of December 14, 1999, the last car rolled off the ferry Coho at Port Angeles, Washington. The driver handed over a Quebec licence identifying him as Benni Noris of Montreal. A customs inspector named Diana Dean thought he seemed jittery, asked him to open the trunk, and found more than a hundred pounds of bomb chemicals, a jar of nitroglycerine mixture, and four timing devices. Benni Noris was Ahmed Ressam, an Algerian recruited by al-Qaeda while living in Montreal. His target was Los Angeles International Airport on the eve of the millennium.

The twenty-four Canadians who died in the towers 25 years ago deserve more than a style guide. So do the 329 of Flight 182, the travellers who never knew how close the millennium came to opening with a massacre, and the schoolchildren in Montreal and Toronto who now pass bullet marks on their way to class.

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