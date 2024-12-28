As we approach the 3rd anniversary of Freedom Day, the day the convoy arrived in Ottawa to make what was the most unifying and loving grass roots event in Canadian history, it may be time to explore some ideas in the interests of creating new traditions that hopefully will keep the message alive for a while, at least before it deteriorates into drunken hollow rituals. But maybe we can start with some rituals that could stay around for a while before that happens. Assuming of course we ever take back our liberties and culture. The date for this holiday is easy. January 22. The name of the holiday also is. Freedom Day.
Let’s do it! Let’s never forget our beloved truckers.
I am all for that it was the biggest wake up call for all freedom loving Canadians. May I suggest another Holiday lets call it Goodbye lying thieving traitor day, lets make it the day the Great TURD is deposed.
I love the idea of Freedom Day in honor of the Truckers' Freedom Convoy and everything it represents.