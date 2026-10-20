No sanctions or criticism will ever persuade Israel -- especially after the Hamas massacre of October 7, 2023 -- that it is in Israel’s best interests to have a bellicose Palestinian state in its very midst. Every fruit-fly in Israel understands that a Palestinian state would just be a base from which to try to destroy it.

Muslim claims need to be countered by reality: All of Israel, especially its heartland of Judea and Samaria (the West Bank), belongs to the Jewish people whether by historical right, legal right (the Balfour Declaration), or by continual habitation for more than 3,000 years. Have Muslims been there for 3,000 years? Until the 7th century, Islam did not even exist. By every rubric, Jews are the rightful occupants and legitimate owners of all of Israel’s land, not simply bits of it.

Other nations have no legal or moral right to interfere in Israel’s internal affairs or to tell Israel what to do. Israel is a sovereign, democratic nation under the rule of law. The present interference by the UK, France and Canada can rightly be understood as an uninvited and unjustified intrusion into Israel’s coming election this month. It is no secret that most Western nations -- and probably all of the Muslim world -- would be delighted if Netanyahu ceased to be in a leadership role after the elections. Anyone else would doubtless be more malleable about making sure that Israel could be destroyed.

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