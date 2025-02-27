Inverting truth and lies, victim and aggressor, the west is unable to see the Palestinian cause for the evil that it is. And consumed by the belief that western civilization is fundamentally bad, it refuses to acknowledge the Islamist threat not only to Israel but also to itself. So, as the west’s cultural elites undermine and hollow out their own civilization, the Islamist death cult is moving in for the kill — with the Palestinian Arabs creating the Trojan Horse of the Middle East.

Islamism is a death cult. So is its “Palestinian” offshoot. But the west is unable to acknowledge this because it’s in the grip of a death cult of its own.

