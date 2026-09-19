Bills C-2, C-8, and C-9. Why are Canadians being so apathetic about them? Why are we simply shrugging our shoulders and carrying on with life as usual? In the words of John Carpay of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, “Canada will be a police state by Christmas if these bills are allowed to pass.”. These three bills are merely additional ways to erode transparency, criminalize dissent, and allow secret government actions against innocent people, leaving them with no legal recourse.

Is it lack of knowledge? Disbelief? Sense of futility? By now it is generally acknowledged that Prime Minister Mark Carney has restructured the federal government in order that he and his cronies are able to quietly pass any bill or law that they wish with no debate whatsoever. This is no longer a democracy.

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