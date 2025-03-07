The smug wailing in Congress sounded to me like the death rattle of ‘the Resistance’. These were the last gasps, I hope, of the ancien regime. At some point they’re going to have to fess up to the fact that the real rebels in America are those tens of millions of working people who voted for the overthrow of the old politics, not the pampered muppets defending that old politics. Can we have the word ‘resistance’ back now, please? It’s too important to let it be stolen by a knackered old ruling class that has the gall to disguise its ruthless self-interest as glorious rebellion.

