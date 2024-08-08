Fewer and fewer people want these cars. As I’ve written in meticulous detail, they comprise a technical hazard, a convenience disaster, an energy cannibal, a financial liability, and a moral ignominy. The defects associated with the industry are effectively insurmountable for the indefinite future. Cost is prohibitive. EVs are overall polluters. There is not nearly enough available electric power to fuel them. They are not eco-friendly, despite what the propaganda industry would have us believe. The lithium-ion battery is an IED waiting to detonate, flammable, corrosive, and toxic. My neighbor, a Director of Engineering for a major tech firm, cautions: “Never park an EV in an enclosed garage. Not if you value your house.”

