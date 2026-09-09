To understand how Madrid fell without a shot fired, you have to look at the hidden vulnerabilities Pedro Sánchez desperately tried to conceal. In this piece, we open the vault. We dissect the private correspondence, the midnight capitulations, and the calculated extortion that turned a sovereign democracy into Morocco’s client state. You’ll learn exactly what the King of Morocco holds over Pedro Sánchez, the kompromat that forced him to hand over Western Sahara and, in doing so, threw open the gates of hell in his own country. You’ll see how Spain, the nation that once ruled Morocco, is now the one taking orders. You’ll see how its streets are drowning in terror, rape, and creeping Islamization while the man in Moncloa Palace looks the other way.

Read more >

Photo Credit