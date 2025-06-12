I wasn’t tried in a courtroom, but in a climate-controlled office where irony dies and allegations are drafted in Microsoft Word. I’m not Jewish by synagogue or surname, but that doesn’t matter—the rules of this game aren’t written in Torah. Cowards improvise them. And standing with Jews, supporting Israel, and calling Hamas a death cult made me a heretic. A useful one. A warning.

For that, I was gagged, banned from campus, and publicly smeared by the University of Guelph-Humber. The charge? Not espionage, not violence. Just one post. One paragraph of moral clarity: that Hamas—who tortured, raped, and burned civilians on October 7—is akin to the Nazis. A sentiment fit for an op-ed in Haaretz. Unless, of course, you say it as a professor in Toronto.

