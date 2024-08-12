Although violence must never be encouraged, what leftist governments in the UK have done to their people is traitorous, and the anger has been building for years. Right now, the Labour Party is in panic mode, desperate to offset blame for UK anarchy. Keir Starmer is counting on support from the likes of the Hamas-supporting Muslim Council of Britain, which is accusing the “far right” of exploiting the Southport knife tragedy to attack Muslims. But the victimology subterfuge has exhausted Britain. Britons have endured crushing woke oppression for over a decade as their traditions were attacked, their economy sunk, and the rule of law vanished — along with their borders, freedoms, sense of well-being, and hope for the future.

Read more >