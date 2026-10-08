The question that Bill C-29 forces upon Canadians is not whether they supported the convoy protesters. It is whether they believe that a government that fabricates extremist threat narratives, ignores its own intelligence agencies, is ruled unconstitutional by courts, and faces no accountability should be granted permanent powers to freeze bank accounts without conviction, without judicial oversight, and without even the pretense of an emergency.

The weapon forged during the convoy has been refined, and the emergency requirement that invited judicial review has been removed.

Bill C-29 is not a response to the convoy. It is the institutionalization of the government’s response to the convoy, stripped of the constraints that eventually allowed a court to say no, and now the finance minister will have a federal police agency to enforce it all, with powers that no longer require an emergency to invoke and no longer admit of judicial review to stop.

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