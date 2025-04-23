David Betz, a King’s College, London, professor who is an expert on civil wars, opines that the UK is on the verge of a civil war. Betz argues that the United Kingdom now has all the traditional hallmarks of a society on the verge of violent civil conflict. He mentions the collapse of faith in British institutions, the two-tier justice system, Islamic radicalization, and the polarization wrought by official multiculturalism, among other factors.

Europe, the cradle of Western civilization, is gone. Worse, it didn’t even die from apathy. It actively committed suicide. And no, there won’t be a civil war that can save it. Enoch Powell may not have been politically correct when he gave his Rivers of Blood speech, but he was prescient.

Read more >