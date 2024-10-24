What a stroke of campaigning genius. Trump played the role to perfection, coming across as warm and friendly, and not taking himself too seriously. When Trump enters a McDonald’s and says, ‘I like this job!’, he is validating the lives and the livelihoods of fast-food workers everywhere – people whose work is portrayed either as a tragic life failure or is treated as the butt of tired, classist jokes by mainstream media and culture. Meanwhile, on the same day, the Harris campaign deployed the singer Lizzo. She posted a video of herself sashaying on to a private jet, yelling, ‘You hos couldn’t even spell democracy!’. In just two short weeks, we will see which message resonates more with the American people.

Read more >