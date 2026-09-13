So. Where were PM Mark Carney and all of his Liberal cabinet members when the Allison Inquiry was in Ottawa, shining the first bright light on the unforgettable horrors the Canadian government deliberately inflicted upon their own people—forcing COVID-19 vaccines that are still suspected of maiming and killing adults and children up to and including the present day?

In hiding, waiting for the return of the dead silence that has long kept them safe and unaccountable. That’s where. Where were the bought-off-by-government Canadian mainstream media during the tell-all horrors coming into light in the Inquiry—live-streamed worldwide without the presence of a single one of them?

Even with CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) headquarters just a block away from the Inquiry venue, they were—just as they have always been from the out-start of COVID—lurking close by in the background.

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The Allison Inquiry - Live Feed

- DAY 4 (and including Days 1, 2 & 3)

The Allison Inquiry represents the first time that Canadian lawmakers will be listening to Canadians about their experiences with the Covid-19 vaccines. After years in which many injured Canadians have struggled to have their experiences acknowledged, the Allison Inquiry hearings will provide an opportunity for Canadians injured by Covid-19 vaccines to be heard directly by Canadian lawmakers.

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