How to kill Britain within five years? First lock the public indoors, bankrupt the self-employed, and hustle in a million foreigners -and their families. Rip £20 billion out of taxpayers to give to Ukrainan crooks and arms dealers. Invite the population of Hong Kong to move in. Bring 25,000 Afghanis -and their families. Rope in a million fake students from Africa and Asia -and their families. Pay the French government £500 million to supply dinghies, life jackets and escorts to help illegals invade the UK. Invite the population of Ukraine. Fill the streets, shops, hospitals and jails with unwanted foreigners and their families. Erase national identity. Turn tomorrow’s voters (schoolchildren) into idiots. Lie and say black people built Britain. Push six year-olds into homosexuality, trans-fantasies and sexual perversion. Double the cost of food and electricity until everyone’s broke, while illegals live free of charge. Invite in the population of Gaza. Remove the borders, import millions of the most backward people on earth -and their families. Never deport anyone. That’ll kill Britain, no problem.

Six Future Consequences

Thousands more hopelessly handicapped second-generation immigrants will be born with unfixable genetic defects due to generations of in-breeding, arranged marriages and fornication between close relatives. Each one a crucifyingly expensive lifelong drain on the NHS and the British taxpayers who didn’t want their parents here in the first place. Families from cultures inclined to such relationships average at least four children per household. Families from these cultures are now given priority status to immigrate into Britain. The future cost of this -importing cripples, insanity and retardation- will spiral to astronomic heights.

Mass-casualty events will flourish, as race-wars and tribal battles break out in migrant-heavy British towns and cities, between “communities” of immigrants who are ethnic/tribal or religious enemies. Newly-politicised UK police forces have demonstrated their reluctance/inability to control either street crime or large ethnic protest-groups. The next election will see a jump in muslim MPs that will only embolden Islamist extremism. The violence that will inevitably follow will be on a scale beyond anything already experienced in Britain, but well understood in the average middle eastern failed state -which Britain increasingly resembles. Vast, isolationist ghettos will first seek political power for themselves, then gradual but ruthless ethnic cleansing of their neighborhoods, setting Sunni muslims against Shia muslims, muslims against jews etc. All this within the existing British infrastructure -although there is nothing remotely British about any of it.

London will be economically and legally detatched from the rest of the UK. With vast financial and political resources in play, the globalist interest groups now in control are certain to declare an effective “independence" from the rest of the Britain. London will be a “state within a state” with its own government and taxation. This will serve to intensify the anti-white culture already spreading outside the capital city. A clear and increasingly open anti-white agenda is being fostered by academics, far-left politicians, and the army of non-white politicians, police, lawyers and judges now presiding over the majority of British local authorities. The London “model” -where a sudden immigrant “explosion” leads to political and social takeover- will be replicated across the United Kingdom -helped at every stage by the coalition of non-white & pro-migrant politicians that already dominate parliament. As a result…

Localised anti-white political authorities will spring up nationwide, posing as Mayoral organisations that “devolve” power to local level. These regimes will be led by uniparty appointees who will participate in mock “elections” which will deliver only pre-selected candidates with identical motives. While some of us would argue that anti-white bodies already exist in the form of certain county-councils, the path to full-on anti-white discrimination agendas is well-trodden. As migrant “communites” grow large enough to vote en masse, more and more localities will find themselves under a foreign “elected Mayor”. The sole purpose is to permit the future installation of anti-British activists like Sadiq Khan. Genuinely British inhabitants of villages and hamlets on the outskirts of towns which have been sufficiently “diversified” will soon wake up to find their area -and their lives- being re-shaped by a “local” political authority modelled on the anti-white administration that finally conquered London.

The university/college system will vanish as the majority of “degrees” on offer are revealed as worthless. Instead of skill training, college education has become social conditioning, aimed at idefinitely postponing maturity and prolonging the adolescent outlook that has been ‘normalised’ for young adults. The poverty trap that once captured only the underclass is now guaranteed for most middle-class graduates too. Urban and suburban homes are already full of ex-students with unpayable debts and no desirable qualifications. Unable or unwilling to leave the nest, their impotence merely piles more pressure onto the taxpaying parents whose lives get harder instead of easier as retirement approaches. With no practical escape route from certain poverty, the next generation of school-leavers will swiftly be absorbed into the “drone culture” of screen-based self-obsession. Unemployable, sexually confused and economically redundant, they will retreat into a virtual self-imposed prison. Even for youngsters, public social gathering will be unaffordable and unattractive in the hostile, dangerous streets of increasingly lawless cities.

Freedom to travel will effectively vanish by 2030. Only high-earners will retain the luxury of personal transport, as vampiric Net Zero regulation drains the pockets of ordinary people, for whom cars are not practical. Absent the arrival of an armed transport police force, public transport -already a miserable, gruesome parody of what was once a convenience- will be too hazardous for the young, elderly and vulnerable.

SIX OF THE WORST

The above are just six highly undesirable yet inescapable outcomes of the current uniparty agenda. All are under way and rapidly evolving towards the extremes described.

To summarise the ongoing progress of this 6-pronged attack, the coming health-care disaster will turn the NHS into a resource-lottery with the odds stacked against the traditional white family unit. Like London, the NHS has already been captured by a managerial elite serving globalist -not national- aims.

British citizens fearing the erasure of our national identity are already trapped in a pincer movement between a corrupt Civil Service and a system of naked two-tier justice. Immigrant communities are better organised and quicker to resort to violence. The ethnic battles that will inevitably be fought on our streets will be hopeless, confused clashes that will resolve nothing. Those wondering why the state is inviting such conflicts need to understand the divide and conquer strategy. The easiest country to control by force is one perpetually at war with itself. That endless, unwinnable war is not a side-effect, but the purpose itself. As the police state rolls out, the public will react by imposing lockdown on themselves.

The divisions described above will extend regionally across Britain. After London separates fom the UK. other cities will follow, as soon as local regimes acceptable to the elite are installed. The “mayoral” strategy now in play in the UK is sourced from the Bloomberg Cities Network -a globalist think-tank run by ruthless billionaire Michael Bloomburg, the “18th richest man in the world” (-Forbes magazine) This arch-globalist is one of the unelected global elite behind the stealth-communism blighting both the USA and europe. A lifelong Democrat donor, Bloomberg switched to become a Republican after the 9/11 catastrophe, in order to get elected Mayor of New York. Following his re-election in 2005, he left the Republicans but remained Mayor until 2013. Now he bankrolls globalist propagada and stealth-funds satellite outfits like Britain’s Institute For Government (IFG). This laughably-named unelected UK think-tank is using the Bloomberg Cities agenda as a manual to promote “devolution” (translation: a network of all-powerful local Mayors nobody wants or needs.) You can get a flavour of what Britain’s Mayoral-stuffed future will look like by watching this short video on Youtube. [Effective Urban Leadership] It’s from a conference hosted by IFG Deputy Director Emma Norris (appointed by who, one wonders?). The event features a group of like-minded poodles as smug and self-important as Emma herself, who are all riding the UN/WEF gravy train. As I described earlier, the UK Mayoral scam will see an installation of uniparty power that will amputate political dissent at local/regional level. Equal Oppression For All should be their motto.

The next generation -god help them- will only gradually awaken to the established matrix of external powers within which they will be expected to live. Options and opportunities will be strictly limited, and escape near-impossible from an economy based on local, national and global poverty. In the autumn of 2020, six months into the Covid pantomime, I expressed the view that the Britain we understood was gone:

“Never in my life can I recall this country mired in such a maze of conflicts, tribal hostilities, foaming prejudice and deranged obsessions. So many things we held -or seemed to hold- in common, have been swept away by a relentless, engineered storm of contradictions and confusions. And this state of affairs has not been a natural evolution but a deliberate programme inflicted on us for the worst possible reasons.”

The five years since have brought only more of the same. The Britain we knew and loved has been killed. The tragedy is that many decent people -and there are millions- still believe we can somehow negotiate our way back to something resembling the the free country we had before. I can see no peaceful route to that place. Indeed, I cannot imagine any circumstances in which the elite power-groups now in play will concede one inch of the territory they have stolen, unless compelled to by force majeure.

Ian Andrew-Patrick