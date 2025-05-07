The entire Liberal campaign was built on a singular fear: Donald Trump. Mark Carney was pitched as the shield to sovereignty. Canada’s last line of defence against the orange menace to the south. He was Churchill to Trump’s Hitler, or so the narrative went. Pierre Poilievre, by contrast, was cast as a cowardly disciple — “a person who draws his inspiration from President Trump” and who “will kneel down before him.”

But when Carney finally came face to face with Trump in the Oval Office, there was no resistance—only reverence.

“Thank you for your hospitality and above all for your leadership,” Carney said, straight-faced. “You're a transformational president—the focus on the economy, with a relentless focus on the American worker, securing your borders, ending the scourge of fentanyl and other opioids, and securing the world.” If Poilievre had said this, Liberals would be screaming treason.

Trump returned the praise, calling Carney “a very talented person, a very good person,” and boasting, “His party was losing by a lot. [It was] probably one of the greatest comebacks in the history of politics—maybe even greater than mine. I probably helped him win.” He even once remarked that “a Liberal” would be “easier to deal with” than Poilievre.

And this came just weeks after Carney compared Trump’s America to Nazi Germany. “The question is, do you appease these guys? Chamberlain—never. You stand up,” he said. He even likened himself to Churchill, claiming he was “most useful in crisis,” not in peacetime. But when it came time to stand up, he sat down—and smiled.

Carney also campaigned on ending Canada’s long-standing relationship with the U.S.—declaring that the era of “deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation is over.” But in Washington, that defiant posture evaporated. As Trump dominated the conversation for nearly 30 minutes, Carney sat silently, speaking for barely three.

And when asked directly whether Carney could say anything to change his mind about the crushing tariffs on Canadian exports—particularly on cars—Trump didn’t flinch. “No,” he said flatly. “Just the way it is.” That was it. No explanation, no negotiation, no diplomatic gloss. It didn’t matter what Carney said, how polite he was, or how much praise he offered—Trump made it clear: the tariffs stay.

During the election, Canadians had been whipped into a frenzy by the “Elbows Up” campaign—a propaganda push backed by state-funded media. Protesters chanted outside U.S. embassies. Rallies on Parliament Hill warned of an American threat. Canadians were told to fight, to resist, to stand tall.

And yet again, the Liberal propaganda machine is distorting reality, portraying Carney as the hero. All pretending he didn’t just do the exact opposite of what he campaigned on:

CBC: Carney tells Trump Canada is not for sale, president praises PM as a 'very good person'

CTV: Carney insists Canada is 'not for sale' in high-stakes meeting with Trump at the White House

Global News: Canada is 'not for sale', Prime Minister Mark Carney told U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

The gaslighting is relentless.

Let’s be clear—we’re not tribal ideologues. We can admit Carney handled himself well in the meeting. That’s not the problem. The problem is the lie. The fear-mongering. The manufactured moral panic. The Liberals warned that Poilievre would bow to Trump—then got elected and did it themselves.

And somehow, their voters are still applauding.

Blendr News