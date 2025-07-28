ACT! For Canada

ACT! For Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Claudio's avatar
Claudio
26m

A million indirect victims is totally unimaginable but it is the sad reality of this event that was allowed to go on for years , it would feel good to see prosecutions and hangings but in a pedo world, it is very unlikely, i feel for all these molested and forever damaged kids ...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard Courtemanche's avatar
Richard Courtemanche
28m

Damn Chuck, the Lords, Sirs...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 ACT! For Canada
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture