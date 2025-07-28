The more I dig into what happened, how it happened, and why it happened, the more I’ve come to realise that the grooming gangs scandal is the central issue of our time. Firstly, it has to be said that this is of such a scale that the word ‘scandal’ seems barely to do it justice at all. As Daniel Jupp will argue in these pages later this week, the grooming gangs represent arguably the largest attack on British people on our own soil in the history of this country. There may be as many as a million direct victims, each of whom have families who are themselves secondary victims of the crimes. Moreover, not only is it the largest attack, it is also the largest cover-up. Scandal heaped upon scandal.

Read more >