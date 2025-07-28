The more I dig into what happened, how it happened, and why it happened, the more I’ve come to realise that the grooming gangs scandal is the central issue of our time. Firstly, it has to be said that this is of such a scale that the word ‘scandal’ seems barely to do it justice at all. As Daniel Jupp will argue in these pages later this week, the grooming gangs represent arguably the largest attack on British people on our own soil in the history of this country. There may be as many as a million direct victims, each of whom have families who are themselves secondary victims of the crimes. Moreover, not only is it the largest attack, it is also the largest cover-up. Scandal heaped upon scandal.
Discussion about this post
A million indirect victims is totally unimaginable but it is the sad reality of this event that was allowed to go on for years , it would feel good to see prosecutions and hangings but in a pedo world, it is very unlikely, i feel for all these molested and forever damaged kids ...
