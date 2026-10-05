Ron Johnson (R-WI) has been investigating the American government’s response to COVID-19 for six years. He is the chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. He held the first hearing on pandemic preparedness on February 12, 2020, before the lockdowns began. He held the first event in the world where vaccine-injured people could tell their stories, on July 15, 2021, in Milwaukee. No other elected official in the United States or any other country did either of those things while they were happening.

The Allison Inquiry, chaired by Conservative MP Dean Allison, was a four-day independent hearing on Parliament Hill. It had no subpoena power. It could not compel witnesses or documents. It was the first time Canadian lawmakers publicly listened to Canadians describe their COVID-19 vaccine injuries. Over 1,400 people applied to testify. Around 50 were heard. Canada has 343 Members of Parliament. A handful showed up to sit at the table.

Read more >