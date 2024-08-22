The gender benders are cock-a-hoop. Switch on social media and you’ll see swarms of bepenised lesbians and they/thems leaping for joy. For they have achieved one of their core aims. They have won a historic victory. They have finally brought about the glorious utopia that’s been the stuff of their wet dreams for years. Yes, reader, they have made a woman shut the fuck up. It’s JK Rowling. Of course it is. She’s on holiday. ‘Ding dong, the witch is dead’, cry a million misogynists, when in truth the witch is on a sun lounger somewhere. It’s going to be so funny when she comes back, tweets, and all the creeps will have to go back to blubbing into their macchiatos. It’s you guys who should be shitting yourself because the devil isn’t defeated – she’s on vacation.

Read more >