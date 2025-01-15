The curious choice of pro-Hezbollah Imam Husham al-Husainy to offer a prayer at Trump’s inauguration has brought new attention to Massad Boulos, whom Trump has appointed to be his senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Massad Boulos is a Lebanese-American billionaire businessman who campaigned for Trump among Arab voters in Michigan, and helped to persuade enough of them to vote Republican so that Trump won that state. Boulos also happens to be the father of Michael Boulos, who is the husband of Trump’s daughter Tiffany.

