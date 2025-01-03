If the New Year’s Day massacre in the Big Easy doesn’t wake us up to the horrors of Islamism, nothing will.

‘Bring the intifada home!’, cried Ivy League radicals throughout 2024. Well, here it is. On the bloodstained, wreckage-strewn streets of New Orleans. In the shattered limbs of the injured, the extinguished promise of the dead. The very Islamist violence that the West’s woke influencers have been making excuses for, have been glorifying as ‘resistance’, have openly praised from the safety of their leafy campuses, has now struck at the heart of America’s own Big Easy. Is this what you wanted?

Read here >