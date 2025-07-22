ACT! For Canada

ACT! For Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Courtemanche's avatar
Richard Courtemanche
1h

Like the rest of the British lords, sirs, and others, he abandoned his nation, ultimately ours, and many Canadians continue to bow to him. How naive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
1h

How come he has the right to decide for us... we didn't vote for him, nor for that!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 ACT! For Canada
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture