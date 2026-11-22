Aren’t you tired? Aren’t you disgusted with yourselves when you look at the streets of England and know that, because of your choices, so many girls lost their childhoods? Aren’t you sick of the lies at the heart of identity politics, the lies that keep feeding your daughters, and ours, to the wolves? Explain to me how it works, because I genuinely want to understand. Here was a man who could buy half the world with his check book, who owned Harrods, the Ritz, and a football club, and who bought members of Parliament the way other men buy shirts. And you treated him like the most fragile victim in the room because he was brown and Muslim, and on your little chart of oppressors and oppressed, brown and Muslim always lands on the side nobody is allowed to touch. A billionaire with a private jet and a superyacht—oppressed? By whom, exactly?

And before anyone on this side of the ocean feels smug, America is running the same software. Tell me how your beautiful theory of the “brown oppressed” survives the people it keeps crowning: Zohran Mamdani, the newest saint of the oppressed, is a nepo baby who grew up with the kind of privilege the white families in my neighborhood can only dream of. Hasan Piker preaches about the suffering of the masses from a $2.7 million house in West Hollywood and pulls into his driveway in a $200,000 Porsche. Abdul El-Sayed, about to walk into the U.S. Senate as the voice of the downtrodden, comes from a home with two medical incomes and a campaign that took more than $115,000 from people tied to CAIR. Oppressed? Maybe by their CFO. These people aren’t oppressed; they are rich, powerful, and know exactly what you want to hear.

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