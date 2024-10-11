Earlier this week, there was a sound that has become all too rare. It was a western political leader expressing unequivocal moral clarity. Asked about US President Joe Biden’s opposition to Israel striking Iran’s nuclear facilities in defence against the Islamic regime’s attacks, Canada’s Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said:

“I think the idea of allowing a genocidal, theocratic, unstable dictatorship that is desperate to avoid being overthrown by its own people to develop nuclear weapons is about the most dangerous and irresponsible thing that the world could ever allow. If Israel were to stop that genocidal, theocratic, unstable government from acquiring nuclear weapons, it would be a gift by the Jewish state to humanity.”

Poilievre also movingly declared:

“One thing I know — even a thousand years from now, on Friday as the sun sets and Shabbat begins in Israel, the songs of Shabbat will continue to be heard, and the Jewish people will continue to exist.”

