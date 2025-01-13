Hizb ut-Tahrir, meaning Party of Liberation, operates (sometimes clandestinely) in a number of countries around the world, although banned in Germany, the United Kingdom, Pakistan, India, Turkey, Russia, China, various Central Asian countries and in all Arab countries, except Lebanon, Yemen, and the UAE. The 2024 version of this “Khilafah” conference was cancelled in Canada shortly after the United Kingdom’s ban. Its Home Secretary described Hizb ut-Tahir as an “antisemitic organization that actively promotes and encourages terrorism, including praising and celebrating the appalling 7 October attacks.”

Make no mistake about it. Jihadist hate speech has severe consequences. One need only consider the many acts of terrorism world-wide inspired by such hate speech, including those crimes motivated by agitators affiliated with Hizb ut-Tahrir or its fellow travellers. There is also evidence that organizations such as Hizb ut-Tahrir are recruiting in Canada.

Read more >